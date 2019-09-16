Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Becomes Certified Electric Vehicle Charger Installer for Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and General Motors

Latest Certification Follows Tesla Accredited Installer Status

VANCOUVER, BC and KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SOLR) (OTC PINK:SAENF) is pleased to announce it is now a pre-approved Certified Installer of electric vehicle ("EV") chargers for Jaguar/Land Rover, BMW and General Motors. As a pre-approved Certified Installer through the Qmerit platform, Solar Alliance has direct access to electric vehicle customers of all four automakers. Jaguar/Land Rover, BMW and General Motors customers will be directed, through the automakers' sales personnel and websites, to a customer-facing website that connects EV drivers. Solar Alliance is currently the only pre-approved Qmerit Certified Installer for these four brands in Tennessee. This certification is in addition to the Company's approval as a Tesla Accredited Installer for electric vehicle chargers and significantly expands Solar Alliance's ability to take advantage of this growing market.

"As a Certified Installer of electric vehicle chargers for Jaguar/Land Rover, BMW and General Motors we have an incredible opportunity to expand our sales and installation reach," said CEO Myke Clark. "Solar Alliance can now connect directly with customers of these automakers and provide a seamless, professional EV charger installation. In combination with our Tesla Accredited Installer status we are now well positioned in this growing market. We also see strong synergies between electric vehicle customers and residential solar customers. Our strategy is to provide a great EV charger installation experience to these customers and also show them the benefits of making the switch to solar energy to power their electric vehicles and potentially their homes," concluded Clark.

In addition to being a pre-approved Certified Installer of EV chargers through the Qmerit platform, Solar Alliance is also a Certified Installer for the Electrify America program. Electrify America's goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by offering an ultrafast and convenient charging network.

According to the latest International Energy Agency forecast, the number of sales of electric vehicles will increase from a record 1.1 million worldwide in 2017, to 11 million in 2025 and then surging to 30 million in 2030 as they become cheaper to make than internal combustion engine cars. This massive shift to electric vehicles will require a substantial shift in terms of electrical demand and drive the further adoption of residential and commercial solar.

Solar Alliance is a fully licensed general contractor staffed by North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) engineers and installers. Our team is licensed to complete a broad range of electrical work and provide our customers with quality products installed by a team they can trust. The Tesla, BMW, General Motors, Land Rover and Jaguar electric vehicle charging stations are now an option that can be included in the Solar Alliance SunBox residential solar product. SunBox is a complete solar solution that includes battery storage to maximize energy savings and provide an added layer of security for high performance homes. SunBox comes in two standard residential systems sizes with options such as a generator for whole home backup and a home electric vehicle charger.

For more information about Solar Alliance's electric vehicle charger installation program please visit our website: www.solaralliance.com/electric-vehicle-chargers/.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE: Solar Alliance Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559611/Solar-Alliance-Becomes-Certified-Electric-Vehicle-Charger-Installer-for-Jaguar-Land-Rover-BMW-and-General-Motors