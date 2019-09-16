Cub Energy Inc.: Cub Energy Announces Spudding of First of Three Wells in Western Ukraine

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused upstream oil and gas company, announced today that CNG LLC ("CNG"), Cub's 50%-owned subsidiary which owns and operates the western Ukraine Uzhgorod licence, has commenced drilling of the Uzhgorod-101 ("U-101") well. This is the first well in a three-well drill program for which all costs will be borne 100% by our partner, NAFTA International B.V. ("NAFTA"). The average planned depth of the wells is in range from 1,500 to 1,900 metres to evaluate several prospective horizons identified by 3D seismic.

Mikhail Afendikov, Chairman and CEO of Cub said: "The spudding of the U-101 well is a major milestone for Cub. This is a cumulative effort between Cub and NAFTA as we performed 3D seismic, generated an inventory of prospects and are now executing with the drilling of our first exploratory well. These wells all qualify for the reduced 12% royalty."

The Uzhgorod licence encompasses approximately 75,000 gross acres. The licence adjoins Cub's 100%-owned producing RK field and is near the producing Ptruksa field located on the Slovakian side of the border.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V: KUB) is an upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of producing oil and gas assets within a high pricing environment.

