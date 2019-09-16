Heliad Equity Partners is repositioning its portfolio following the management changes earlier this year. This involves the gradual disposal of holdings in listed companies (with stakes in DEAG Deutsche Entertainment and Cyan already entirely sold) and selected funding measures in non-listed companies (such as Springlane). The company also booked further write-downs on unlisted holdings in H119. The potential acquisition of flatex by a strategic investor at a price ahead of the market value remains Heliad's key equity driver.

