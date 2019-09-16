Cin7 Hires David Leach as COO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a global leader in inventory management software, has appointed David Leach as Chief Operating Officer. He joins the Cin7 executive team to lead sales, marketing, product development, support and implementation.

"We are very pleased to have David on board. We continue to grow and expand globally, and David has significant and very relevant experience in fast-growing global software companies," said Founder and Chief Architect Danny Ing. "David will be critical as we execute our next phase of growth."

Formerly Chief Operating Officer at ezyVet, a veterinary practice management software company, Leach has a long history of software leadership at fast-growing SaaS companies, including Orion Health and Qrious.

"Cin7 is an exciting business with a rapidly expanding customer base, a comprehensive product and a great team behind it," said Leach. "In a fast-changing and increasingly complex world of retail and consumer buying behaviors, I believe Cin7 has what it takes to continue to innovate with speed and win big."

For more information, visit www.cin7.com