Finals will be held at sold out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and broadcast on ESPN and ABC

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming"), is excited to announce that the Vancouver Titans, a professional esports team which the Company has a non-controlling interest in, will be competing in the Overwatch Grand Finals on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia. The #1 ranked Vancouver Titans team is competing in its first season of the Overwatch League with a season record of 25-3. The Vancouver Titans are managed by Enthusiast Gaming's esports division, Luminosity Gaming Inc. ("Luminosity Gaming").

The Grand Finals will be broadcast across major media networks, ESPN and ABC, from the sold out Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. The Vancouver Titans will face off against the San Francisco Shock, with the winning team taking home US$1.1 million from the total prize pool of US$3.5 million.

Steve Maida, President of Luminosity Gaming, Enthusiast Gaming's esports division commented, "Congratulations to the Vancouver Titans on their remarkable season as the #1 ranked team in the Overwatch league! I'm proud of the guys for their hard work, dedication and chemistry this season, and we are all excited to see them in the Grand Finals at the sold out, 20,000 person capacity, Wells Fargo Arena!" He continued, "Esports has crossed into the mainstream and is now being broadcast from the top media networks in North America, and selling out some of the largest stadiums in the world. With viewership expected to reach almost 460 million in 20191, we are excited to be a leader in the space as esports continues its rapid growth."

Luminosity Gaming is one of the leading esports organizations with 8 championship calibre teams across the world's most popular game titles. The Vancouver Titans compete in the Overwatch League, which consists of 20 teams across six countries and three continents. Enthusiast Gaming acquired its interest in the Vancouver Titans from the team's majority owner, the Aquilini Investment Group. Enthusiast Gaming recently announced that it will be joining the 2020 Call of Duty League, with the acquisition of a non-controlling interest in the Seattle based team.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company's digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

