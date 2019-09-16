Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD8P ISIN: CA91834N1006 Ticker-Symbol: 5VS 
Tradegate
16.09.19
11:37 Uhr
0,250 Euro
-0,012
-4,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,254
0,270
15:07
0,250
0,268
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC68,89-0,95 %
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,250-4,58 %