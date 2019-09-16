Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence issues a special edition of The AI Eye, reporting on recent news from VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) (FSE: 5VS), a leading retail software and technology company using artificial intelligence.

Listen to the podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/091319-AI-Eye-VSBLTY.mp3

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) (FSE: 5VS), recent selection as a preferred vendor for Seneca Labs' visual media products solutions is a game-changer, according to the former's CEO and co-founder, Jay Hutton.

In an interview with Investorideas.com, Hutton broke down VSBLTY's relationship with Seneca Labs, a division of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW), specifically the latter's first-of-its-kind integration software, named Maestro. According to the recently announced press release, "Maestro comes preloaded on digital media players, which can be ordered complete with CMS [content management solutions] and/or with software analytics that provide audience measurement." Hutton explained that the impetus for Maestro was to remove roadblocks for customers who typically have had to assemble their processor in parts.

"Instead of just selling the Lego blocks - the principal building blocks of digital signage [like] screens and processors - now, really for the first time, they've decided to launch this program called Maestro," he said. "And Maestro's objective is to offer solutions as opposed to piece parts; instead of building the Lego blocks, how about the entire Lego model?"

Part of this convenience, according to Hutton is the inclusion of software in the solution.

"These guys ship several hundreds of thousands of these processors per year and what they told us as they were preparing to build this program, is that most of the time when they ship a processor, it doesn't have a software load on it," he said. "So they felt that this was an opportunity to ease the process of procurement and provide customers options that are already loaded onto the machine when it arrives at the customer's dock."

It's probably clear enough why this convenience appeals to customers, but Hutton said it benefits both buyer and seller.

"For Seneca, the idea of including these components is a streamlining of procurement," he said. "So, anything that streamlines or makes the whole procurement process more efficient yields more revenue and sales and that's what's in it for Seneca. What's in it for us is, we don't have to touch the procurement process at all."

VSBLTY's relationship with Seneca Labs is not new. Hutton explains that the company's selection as a preferred vendor was gradual and hard-won.

"We've been working with them for probably four years," he said. "It started initially pretty modest. Over time, we've developed a reputation with them that we do what we say we're going to do, and the product performs extremely well."

Hutton pointed out that VSBLTY is the only company that is providing CMS and analytics for Seneca.

"We are among three vendors that are doing that with them for our content management solutions and our audience analytics or computer vision solution," he said. "We are, interestingly enough, the only vendor that is doing both for them."

"Content management solutions are well known and understood and we're one of the key and leading players in that category. So, we're one of a few vendors that are pre-loading our software on all the units they ship. The aggressive part is audience analytics. That's the software that is using computer vision and camera technology to report on and provide reporting of audience. That is the aggressive part, because that is a little known but exploding category."

As the press release indicates, however, the digital signage market as a whole is growing rapidly, with projections that it's anticipated to reach $31.71 billion USD by 2025, and even Hutton admits that the CMS field appears crowded from afar. But what separates VSBLTY from the rest of the pack, Hutton says is the computer vision's relationship with the CMS.

"The idea here is that the content management system is informed and triggered by the context delivered to it by the computer vision," he said. "That makes us unique. And that is where the industry is going, frankly."

"For VSBLTY the big benefit of this relationship is that we provide solutions both in the content management category and in the audience analytics category. For us, to combine the two under one umbrella is a perfect application for us."

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Get free news alerts including the AI Eye

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts , articles , podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT , mining ,sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more . Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers.

For disclosure purposes this podcast featuring VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a paid for service on Investorideas.com and part of their monthly services. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp and https://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47805