Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Engages Mackie Research Capital for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: EXP) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd today announced that Experion Holdings. ("Experion or "the Company' is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company has signed an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("MRCC") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

The Services will be undertaken by MRCC, a registered broker, in compliance with the applicable polices of the Exchange and other applicable laws and with its corporate business address 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, Suite 4500, P.O. Box 368 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1G2. Beginning September 1, 2019, MRCC will trade shares of Experion on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Experion's common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, MRCC will receive $4,500 cash per month payable quarterly in advance. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party by providing at least 30 days written or verbal notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and MRCC will not receive shares or options as compensation. MRCC and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Experion canceled its market-making agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited who was engaged August 1, 2018.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full-service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

