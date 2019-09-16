KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with De La Rue to Authenticate Products Throughout the Supply Chain

"Company views product offering as a critical step in combatting the black market and illicit operators"

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), today announced it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with De La Rue, a global leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions. In accordance with the agreement, KushCo will offer the growing cannabis industry standard and custom branded anti-counterfeit security labels. The solution will also provide unique IDs to support product serialization and a digital verification system to enable authentication throughout the regulated cannabis supply chain.

The regulated cannabis industry is being actively targeted by counterfeiters aiming to benefit from the industry's explosive growth. The KushCo proposition will provide companies with enhanced packaging, with the most secure visual authentication technology using 3D photopolymer images, unique serialization, e-verification, label tracking, and data capturing capabilities.

"It is our responsibility as a leader in the space to build consumer trust in addition to empowering governments and brands. Counterfeit products undermine the legitimate cannabis industry by hurting sales, cheating governments out of tax revenue, and eroding consumer confidence while putting their health at risk. KushCo wants to provide the tools for our clients to have greater transparency and accountability," said Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew Clint, Managing Director of De La Rue's Authentication business, said:

"As the legalized cannabis industry matures and companies look to protect their consumers, strengthen regulatory compliance and introduce global trace capabilities, we are happy to partner with KushCo to enable the provision of product authentication labels and anti-counterfeit services to their customers. We look forward to supporting their initiatives to protect against fraudulent products and to enable their clients to safeguard their brand equity and reputation."

De La Rue plc works with over 140 countries, prints 7 billion banknotes and more than 8 billion product authentication labels each year. These labels work across multiple stakeholders, are designed to correctly identify and track legitimate products through the supply chain, and can be applied to any revenue-generating product type including tobacco, alcohol and legalized cannabis.

###

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

About De La Rue

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organizations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods.

As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system. De La Rue is the only fully integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting.

De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and "track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties. De La Rue produces more than 8 billion product authentication labels each years and is a trusted partner protecting some of the world's largest brands against counterfeit goods.

De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON-DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

