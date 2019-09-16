H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.), a leading global alternative asset investment firm with over €31 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that Stefano Giambelli and Tobias Borkowski have joined the firm's European Middle Market LBO team in London as Principal and Director, respectively.

Before joining H.I.G., Stefano co-founded Amlon Capital, an investment vehicle focused on investment opportunities in the consumer goods, digital media, and business service sectors. Prior to that, he was a Principal at Apax Partners in London.

Prior to joining H.I.G., Tobias co-led the private equity investment operations of a well-known family office in London. Before that, he was a Principal at Rhône Group, a global private equity firm, where he focused on a diverse range of investments, including leveraged buy-outs and corporate carve-outs, across several industries and geographies. He started his career in M&A with Citigroup in London.

Markus Noe-Nordberg, who leads H.I.G.'s middle market private equity activities in Europe, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Stefano and Tobias to H.I.G. Their combined expertise will complement the firm's European middle market private equity team as it continues to grow."

Giambelli added, "Joining H.I.G.'s private equity team is an exciting new step and I look forward to continuing to extend the firm's focus in Europe to also include larger transactions, a segment of the market in which the firm has successfully participated in the U.S. for over a decade."

Commenting on his new role, Borkowski said, "I am looking forward to joining the H.I.G. team and building upon their success in Europe where the firm has built a leading private equity practice."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €31 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005471/en/

Contacts:

Markus Noe-Nordberg

Managing Director

MNordberg@higcapital.com

H.I.G. Capital

P +44 (0) 207 318 5700

www.higcapital.com