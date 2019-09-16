Dr. Narinder Grewal's Involvement Helps Fund Completion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's New Patient Tower

With more than 20 years of work in the field of interventional pain management, Dr. Narinder Grewal is dedicated to helping provide the best level of patient care and investing in the future of Southern California's healthcare and hospital infrastructure.

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / When it opens this summer, the new patient tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, CA will feature private patient accommodations designed to enhance the comfort of expectant mothers and their families. Dr. Narinder Grewal is pleased to support this major medical construction project, which was designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the Santa Clarita Valley community; with a major charitable involvement to support its completion.

Dr. Narinder Grewal has been providing high quality patient care on behalf of thousands of patients throughout Southern California for over 20 years, working in the field of interventional pain management. His expertise includes diagnosing and treating complex spinal disorders, musculoskeletal conditions, and accident injuries. Dr. Grewal's pain management clinic located in Valencia, California provides state-of-the-art treatment options combined with compassionate patient care.

"I am honored to support Santa Clarita's new Center for Women and Newborns as part of the opening of the new patient tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital," said Dr. Narinder Grewal. "Providing funding and support to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of our community and make enhancements to patient care is important to me and I look forward to seeing the impact this new center will have on our community."

Opening this summer, the new six-story, 160,000-square-foot patient tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will include 142 patient beds, a new cafeteria, permanent helipad with access to the Emergency Department to reduce trauma response times, and an expanded Laboratory Department. It also features major renovations to the hospital's maternity services with the 30-bed Center for Women and Newborns and addition of two operating suites and an OB Emergency Department. The facility's private rooms and bathrooms are designed to enhance patient care before and after birth, including with furnishings created to provide a calm, non-clinical environment and improved privacy, as well as specially designed sinks for the cleansing and care of newborns.

About Dr. Narinder Grewal

Dr. Grewal completed his medical residency program at the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly known as Medical College of Ohio Hospital and one of the best teaching hospitals in the Midwest. In addition, he undertook fellowships in interventional pain management, spinal surgery, and spinal injection to prepare him for the challenges he would face as a leading medical professional. Dr. Grewal's undergraduate studies were completed at Punjab University in India. He also attended Patiala Government Medical College where he earned a doctorate in medicine.

Contact: Dr. Narinder Grewal Email: admin@apmpain.com

SOURCE: Dr. Narinder Grewal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559797/Dr-Narinder-Grewals-Involvement-Helps-Fund-Completion-of-Henry-Mayo-Newhall-Hospitals-New-Patient-Tower