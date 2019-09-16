Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on Onxeo (ONXEO)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Onxeo (EPA:ONXEO) is focused on the development of the next generation of DNA damage repair inhibitors from its novel oligonucleotide platON platform. The lead asset, AsiDNA, belongs to the same class of drugs as PARP inhibitors, but has a different mechanism of action. AsiDNA is in a Phase Ib trial in combination with chemotherapy in solid tumours; preliminary results are expected by end-2019, which is within the existing cash reach to Q320. To reflect the progress Onxeo has made with AsiDNA we have included the second indication for this asset in our valuation, but removed some of the legacy projects. Our updated valuation is €129m or €2.3/share.

We have revised our valuation to reflect Onxeo's decision to focus solely on AsiDNA. We have included a second indication for AsiDNA, offset by a review of the Validive out-licensing deal, the removal of the residual rNPV of Beleodaq (the cash was received upfront after the royalty sale) and the removal of the small residual rNPV of Sitavig/Loramyc, two legacy specialty products.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Jonas Peciulis

+44 (0)20 3077 5728

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559795/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-Onxeo-ONXEO