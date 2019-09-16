The future benefits of technology such as smart meters and the associated aggregation of small scale generation are not being adequately rewarded, support for solar and wind is being cut off and parliament is fixated solely on one issue.The Local energy in the UK: Finance, regulation and developing smart and flexible networks conference organized by the Westminster Energy, Environment and Transport Forum (WEETF) recently spelled out the bleak short-term prospects of community-owned energy projects. Community energy struggles Emma Bridge, CEO of lobby group Community Energy England, said the energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...