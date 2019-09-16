Technology startups and scale-ups can pitch their innovation stories to insurance industry leaders and potentially showcase their solutions globally through the DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) second annual DXC Invitational Americas. Competition finalists will have the opportunity to present before hundreds of insurance professionals at the DXC Insurance Conference 2019, Nov. 11-14 in Miami.

The DXC Invitational Americas is one in a series of global competitions that aims to yield joint solutions to key insurance business challenges by tapping into top talent in the startup community. Late-stage startup and scale-up enterprises worldwide that have existing, market-ready products or solutions relevant to the insurance industry are encouraged to apply by midnight Eastern time on Oct. 6 to compete in two categories:

Category 1: The Digital Insurance Ecosystem: A product or solution that can be integrated into the DXC Assure Digital Platform.

Category 2: Enriching the Insurance Experience: A standalone product or solution with the capability to on-sell as a DXC service.

Competition finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of DXC insurance industry clients, other industry experts, and DXC leadership. DXC will continue to explore collaborative opportunities with winners, including partnership possibilities and engagement with its global client base, which represents 85 percent of the Global Fortune 500 insurance companies.

Winners and finalists will be invited to attend the DXC Insurance Conference, where they will present their innovations to several hundred DXC clients, partners and employees. The winners, including a "People's Choice" winner, will be formally announced at the conference.

"As a world leader in insurance technology and services, DXC proactively pursues new ways of collaborating with insurtech companies to accelerate the innovation cycle and jointly leverage capabilities that will give DXC insurance clients ready access to the newest, most advanced technologies," said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager of Global Insurance, DXC. "The winning solutions from the 2019 DXC Invitational competition will become part of the DXC Assure Digital Platform, which makes innovative technology easily accessible to our insurance clients."

In addition to the inaugural global DXC Invitational in 2018, the company has conducted regional invitationals in Australia, North and Central Europe, and India.

"We have enjoyed great success with previous Invitational winners, Mapcite [Australia 2018] and Surfly [Americas 2018]," said Faisal Siddiqi, chief technologist for innovation and ecosystems, DXC. "Our collaboration with insurtech companies further expands the value of our digital platform to bring even more creative solutions and innovations to insurers through such technologies as blockchain, artificial intelligence and internet of things for more compelling customer experiences."

To participate in the DXC Invitational Americas 2019, apply here.

Contacts:

Richard Adamonis, Corporate Media Relations, +1.862.228.3481, radamonis@dxc.com

Donna Jenks, Corporate Media Relations, +1.630.306.9989, donna.jenks@dxc.com

Jonathan Ford, Investor Relations, +1.703.245.9700, jonathan.ford@dxc.com