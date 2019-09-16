Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

September 16, 2019 at 4 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Antti Salminen has sold Kemira's shares





With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Kemira has received a notification from Antti Salminen, President Industry & Water and Member of the Management Board, of a transaction made on September 12, 2019 with its financial instrument.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salminen, Antti

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20190913135800_2

Transaction date: 2019-09-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 557 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 11 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 32 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 432 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 600 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 8 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 252 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 254 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(11): Volume: 320 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 392 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.2 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 22,991 shares

