Kemira Oyj
Managers' transactions
September 16, 2019 at 4 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Manager's transaction; Antti Salminen has sold Kemira's shares
With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Kemira has received a notification from Antti Salminen, President Industry & Water and Member of the Management Board, of a transaction made on September 12, 2019 with its financial instrument.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salminen, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20190913135800_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 557 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 11 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 32 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 432 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 600 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 8 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 252 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 254 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(11): Volume: 320 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 392 Unit price: 13.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(12): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.2 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 22,991 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
