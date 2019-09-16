Lookout recognized as a leader in securing mobile apps with its mobile dataset of over 170 million devices and over 70 million analyzed apps

Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, announced today that it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile App Security Testing 2019 Vendor Assessment InfoSec Emphasis (doc# US45459219, September 2019). This is the second IDC MarketScape in the last 12 months where Lookout is a leader. Lookout analyzes mobile apps through its mobile dataset, which is the world's largest, with over 170 million devices and over 70 million analyzed apps.

"Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile App Security Testing 2019 Vendor Assessment validates our vision of protecting enterprise data in the mobile-first, cloud-first and perimeterless world," said Santosh Krishnan, Chief Product Officer, Lookout. "Lookout is the only company named to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape report that provides both Mobile Threat Management and MAST, giving organizations a single integrated offering providing protection from the entire spectrum of mobile risk."

Mobile App Security Testing (MAST) is the term IDC uses to describe services that inspect mobile app code, app behavior, and mobile app client-to-cloud communications for vulnerabilities. There are three major approaches, including Static App Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic App Security Testing (DAST) and Behavioral App Security Testing (BAST). Lookout provides DAST through its app analysis and BAST with its AI powered auto-conviction of risk. SAST is mobile app penetration testing and code analysis during development, which is part of another evaluation.

"Mobile app security testing software that ingests a high volume and variety of mobile apps as part of its foundation for analysis is a critical success factor for mobile app usage in the workspace," says Denise Lund, Research Director, Enterprise Mobility, IDC. "There is tremendous value to organizations as a result of MAST software bringing scale and intelligence to the discovery of risky behaviors across the wide range of mobile apps used by employees, customers and prospects."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

