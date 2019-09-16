The global industrial paper cutting machines market 2018-2022 report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

Global industrial paper cutting machines market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period.

Industrial paper cutting machines, such as an automatic or a semi-automatic paper cutting machine, helps in reducing labor and labor costs. Also, the market for industrial paper cutting machine is expected to grow due to factors such as the emergence of programmable industrial paper cutting machines and the increasing adoption of laser paper cutting machines.

There has been a significant increase in online food ordering in recent years, due to factors such as the rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, access to mobile phones, and the growing use of m-commerce. The rise in online ordering of food has increased the demand for paper packaging for food delivery and takeaway. This has led to increased adoption of industrial paper cutting machines in the food industry.

The development of machines with advanced features is expected to be a key trend that will drive market growth during the forecast period. Several vendors in the market are focusing on integrating advanced features in their machines. For instance, POLAR-Mohr offers Compucut GO, a software for setting up cutting programs. It converts the digital sheet layout into a cutting program, which can be transferred to a POLAR cutting machine.

Regional Outlook

The global market for industrial paper cutting machines spans Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA. The Asia-Pacific industrial paper cutting machines market is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of USD 13 million.

Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major revenue contributors in this region owing to the increase in the number of paper and paperboard mills. China registers a high production of processed paper and cardboard, as cardboard boxes are replacing wooden boxes for the transportation of components and mail orders.

Several countries in this region have started prohibiting the use of plastic products. For instance, in January 2017, the Government of New Delhi banned the use of all disposable plastics in the city. Such restrictions on the use of plastic will drive the demand for alternative eco-friendly products such as paper.

Competitive Outlook

ITOTEC offers different types of machines such as paper cutting machines and paper feeding and discharging units. The company is based in Japan and offers a series of paper cutting machines such as eRC-82, eRC-100DX, eRC-115DX, eRC-160DX, eRC-170DX, and FC3.

M. D. Engineering Works is another leading company in the industrial paper cutting machines market. The company based in India focuses on the manufacture and supply of a wide range of multi-functional cutting machines, embossing machines, dies, and castings for paper plates, hand press, paper lamination, and sheet cutters. M. D. Engineering Works offers paper cutting machines such as MICROCUT My Cut series, Envelope Cutting Machine, Paper Cup Cutting Machine, Roll to Sheet Cutting Machine, and Paper Plates Cutting Machine.

