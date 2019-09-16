Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Appoints Vice President of Business Development for Asia Pacific, Opening Export Channels for CBD Brands Looking to Export to China and Asia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc (CSE:AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnson Lee to the post of Vice President of Business Development for Asia Pacific.

Based in Beijing, Mr. Lee is a seasoned management leader with over 30 years of business experience. He has a track record of success in highly competitive environments, understanding trends and evolving market needs, growing both top-line and bottom-line results in leading edge sectors, scaling up businesses and building world class teams across multicultural marketplaces. Fluent in Mandarin, English and Japanese, Mr. Lee, graduated from Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan, where he studied Business Management. Mr. Lee has strong relationships with companies such as CMG (China Merchant Group), China Mobile, Sino-Ocean Group, Financial Street Holdings, Elion Resources Group, Samsung and LG.

"Hemp-derived CBD sales in China accounted for US$53 million in 2017 and is forecasted to more than quadruple to $228 million by 2020.[1] The appointment of Mr. Lee is part of the longer-term strategy at Alchemist to assist in the export of high quality branded and legally produced CBD products to some of the largest markets in the world", said Alchemist President and CEO, Paul Mann. "Mr. Lee's network and decades-long relationships with entities such as Lenovo, CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences), Stone Group, Founder Group, UNIs Group (Tsinghua Unisplendour) and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, will be an invaluable asset to us and a significant value add for U.S. companies producing high quality CBD wellness products that wish to export to China and Asia".

"I am very proud and honoured that the board of Alchemist has entrusted me with the important role of introducing high quality, legally-produced CBD products, that will be validated through the Alchemist technology platform into the Asia Pacific marketplace. It is very important that we ensure the quality and integrity of all wellness products that we sell. It is well known that products produced from natural ingredients in the USA and Canada are of high quality and are much sought after in the Asia Pacific Region. The demand is here, and Alchemist is well positioned to introduce North American brands to the Asian consumer." said Mr. Lee.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Mann, CEO

Alchemist Mining Inc.

For further information on this release, please contact:

Sukh Sandhu Investor Relations

Investors@alchemistinc.ca

844 420 2254

About Alchemist Inc.

Upon effecting the Fundamental Change as announced on September 25, 2018, Alchemist's goal will be to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. It will be primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results, including statements respecting expected demand for high quality CBD products in the Asia Pacific region, Alchemist's future business plans and Mr. Lee's expected contributions to such business. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] https://www.thegrowthop.com/cannabis-health/cannabis-cbd/opinion-is-cbd-the-word-du-jour-for-the-cannabis-industry-and-beyond

SOURCE: Alchemist Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559667/Alchemist-Appoints-Vice-President-of-Business-Development-for-Asia-Pacific-Opening-Export-Channels-for-CBD-Brands-Looking-to-Export-to-China-and-Asia