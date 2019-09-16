RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Addition of MLS Veteran to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS, OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce Jay Pepper-Martens, the current MLS Director for the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®, has joined RESAAS' Advisory Board.

Mr. Pepper-Martens brings over a decade of real estate experience relating to data standards, analysis, MLS systems, association rules and regulations, and industry outreach. The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR), one of RESAAS' current clients, is where Mr. Pepper-Martens oversees the relationship between the local real estate association and its MLS.

"I've built my career in the real estate industry, and have become a thought-leader in how we push the boundaries for REALTORS® using technology, occasionally in provocative ways," said Jay Pepper-Martens. "I have been able to depend on RESAAS as a responsive development partner. The products they have built for us allowed us to meet the needs of our Agent community, frequently ahead of schedule and always on budget."

Prior to working at SFAR, Mr. Pepper-Martens worked in leadership positions at Yardi Systems, Inc., following its acquisition of Point2 Technologies in 2010. At the time, Point2 was integrated with more than 150 MLS systems.

"RESAAS has worked with Mr. Pepper-Martens for nearly four years now, and we are consistently impressed by his desire and ability to push the industry forward," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "In particular, Mr. Pepper-Martens' vision on how listings should be shared before they are entered into the MLS aligns with RESAAS' own goal; transparent and fair sharing of real estate data amongst licensed professionals."

Mr. Pepper-Martens joins fellow industry veteran Nobu Hata on RESAAS' Advisory Board, who is currently the Director of Member Engagement at the National Association of REALTORS®, the 1.3 million-member trade organization representing residential and commercial real estate industries.

###

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact :

Tom Rossiter

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929

Email: investors@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559778/RESAAS-Announces-Addition-of-MLS-Veteran-to-Advisory-Board