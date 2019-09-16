Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced today the launch of the brand's latest fragrances, Tiffany Love for Himand Tiffany Love for Her, produced and distributed by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), and debuting globally in October 2019.

Tiffany Love is the next chapter in perfumery for Tiffany Co., and honors the brand's legacy of celebrating love and commitment. The two complementary fragrances are a tribute to emotional connection, and the many ways love is defined and expressed. This is the brand's first exploration into the dual fragrance category, and the inaugural launch of men's fragrance under the creative direction of Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany Co.

"As a brand, we've always celebrated the enduring power of love in all its forms," says Krakoff. "Our new Tiffany Love fragrances are a reflection of modern love and the authentic connections that reflect the strength, joy, and promise we find in one another."

Inspired by Krakoff's creative vision and the energetic spirit of New York City, legendary photographer, director and artist Cass Bird shot the global advertising campaign in black and white on the streets of New York City. Through Bird's lens, the campaign imagery captures intimate moments between real couples with their hands intertwined in gestures of love. To demonstrate this idea of commitment, acceptance and togetherness, Tiffany Co.'s iconic ampersand symbol is elevated to signify personal connections that create a bond between two people. To accompany the campaign video, Tiffany Co. selected Grammy award-winning music producer Mark Ronson and singer-songwriter King Princess to remake The Turtles' song "Happy Together," an ode to love.

"With the launch of Tiffany Love, we sought to create fragrances for romantics that define love in their own way," says Simona Cattaneo, chief marketing officer, Coty Luxury. "The fragrances embody and embrace all forms of love, inspiring all to join the LoveYourWay conversation by sharing authentic stories of personal love and connection."

The Tiffany Love fragrances are both crafted by a duo of perfumers, and express the magnetism and electricity of love. Each fragrance has its own unique structure but share a common hero ingredient, blue sequoia. Tiffany Love for Him is a citrusy aromatic fragrance with a wood-infused base created by perfumers Sophie Labbé and Nicolas Beaulieu of IFF. Tiffany Love for Her is a modern woody floral scent created by perfumers Honorine Blanc and Marie Salamagne of Firmenich.

Building on the brand's legacy of extraordinary craftsmanship and design, the Tiffany Love flacons are cylindrical in shape, and honor the iconic Tiffany Blue hue. Complementary but distinct, the Tiffany Love glass bottles are each tinted a different shade reminiscent of Tiffany Blue and feature a gleaming ampersand that echoes the iconic Tiffany Co. logo and acts as a symbol of connection. A silver plaque sits on the shoulders of each bottle bearing the signature ingredients of each juice, while a Tiffany Blue cap for Her and a contrasting black for Him, are embellished with a graphic T pattern.

Tiffany Love will launch globally as of October 1, 2019.

About Tiffany Co.

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century its fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality.

The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit Tiffany.com

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

