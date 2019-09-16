Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Gerben Borsje to the Board of Directors of Upco Systems Inc. and has appointed Mr. Sebastiano Galantucci as its Chief Operating Officer. Upco Systems Inc. is a 100% owed subsidiary of Upco International Inc. Mr. Brosje is joining the Telecom Division of Upco to help drive the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) process initiated by Bardi and Co. Bardi Co. is a transnational boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, USA and focuses on providing M&A, and corporate finance advisory services to growing middle market companies.

Mr.Borsje is a self-made sales and distribution driven entrepreneur. He has built various consumer brands on a global and pan-European scale. He has more than two decades experience and knowledge with fast moving consumer products. His capacity in building bridges and out-of-the-box thinking will be a tremendous asset to Upco. He has extensive experience with managing negotiations for commercial agreements on an international level.

Mr. Galantucci has extensive experience in business management. From traditional telecom sector to digital arena, he built a Digital Enabler with operations in London, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Manila. He has extensive experience in the M&A space particularly in the Telecom and Fintech area.

With the addition of Mr. Borsje and Mr. Galantucci, Upco is well positioned to accelerate its M&A activities and is targeting the US and European markets.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "I'm very exited to work with an experienced team who will tremendously help in completing our vision. Bardi Co will also be providing great knowledge and expertise for Upco in the Capital Markets."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

www.upcointernational.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47811