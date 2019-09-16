Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Xtraction Services (CSE: XS) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Caracara Silver on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp oil extraction facilities, as well as companies requiring product testing services and formulated product makers.

Access to cannabis and hemp equipment leasing industry in the U.S. is currently limited due to the federal illegality of cannabis and the various state and federal restrictions on cannabis and hemp. This presents an opportunity for cannabis and hemp equipment leasing from alternative providers of lease financing. Xtraction's equipment procurement solutions, including royalty and leasing programs, provide access to industry leading technology from a variety of best in class equipment manufacturer's, with little upfront cost to the acquiring customers.

The company currently partners with some of the biggest names in cannabis equipment manufacturing. The company currently operates within the mid-ticket segment of the cannabis and hemp equipment industry which involves leasing equipment ranging in value from approximately US$10,000 to over US$1,000,000.

Xtraction generates the vast majority of its equipment sales and leases through its employee sales force, which focuses on equipment vendors and direct equipment users. Xtraction is currently working with cannabis and hemp processors to scale their operations and quickly provide access to large scale industrial equipment to benefit from the rapidly expanding concentrates market.

This year, more than 128,000 acres of hemp were planted across the US, according to the US Farm Service Agency, compared with 32,000 acres last year, which is creating a huge demand for extraction equipment, as experts anticipate that much of the crop could be left in the fields to rot.

As Xtraction's management team consists of professionals with backgrounds in chemistry, genetics, horticulture and operations, the company is able to provide additional assistance to companies in the hemp and cannabis space, effectively an end to end solution.

The company previously raised gross proceeds of $5,882,000 from the placement of unsecured convertible debentures with a 10% interest rate. Each $1,000 debenture is convertible into units priced at $1.10 for 5 years, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $1.50 per share for 5 years.

