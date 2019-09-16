Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, company registration number 556981-7660, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB applies for admission to trading of its B- and D-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the company's prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to September 20, 2019. As per today's date the company has 209,977,491 A-shares, 546,071,540 B-shares, 76,498,230 D-shares and 30,713 preference shares. Short Name: SBB B ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009554454 ----------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 103614 ----------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 699,610 EUR ----------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ----------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------- Short Name: SBB D ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011844091 ----------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 164962 ----------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 798,580 EUR ----------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ----------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- The B- , D- and preference shares are currently listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The trading in the company's preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.