Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Announces First Annual Nationwide Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt and GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Attempt

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) Today announced the first annual nationwide augmented reality scavenger hunt and a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt.

Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt "ARk hunt 2019"

Tautachrome is excited to announce our upcoming first annual augmented reality scavenger hunt. Dubbed ARk hunt 2019, this event will take place in 50 cities across the United States and run from September 20th to September 27th. Using the ARknet mobile app, participants will use clues provided in the app to locate and collect augmented reality "ARks". Cash Prizes ranging from $250.00 to a $5,000.00 grand prize will be awarded to participants who collect the most ARks during the event. To qualify for prizes participants must collect a minimum of 15 ARks. The ARknet app is available on the Google play Store and on Apple's App store.

Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Attempt

During ARk hunt 2019 we are making an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the Largest augmented reality scavenger hunt in one week. Come be part of an official title attempt!

Learn more at www.ARkhunt.io

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the internet applications space, uniquely exploiting the technologies of the Augmented Reality sector, the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector and the smartphone picture and video technology sector. Tautachrome has high-speed blockchain concepts under development aiming to couple with the Company's revolutionary patents and associated patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone-image authentication and imagery-based social networking interaction. The development of novel patent pending ARknet technology exploiting augmented reality in a radical new solution to the purchasing interaction between global consumers and providers has been licensed by the Company for development and commercialization.

