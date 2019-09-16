The Hakan Agro Group is Set to Attend the 25th Annual Gulfood Exhibition

The Hakan Agro Group is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Gulfood Exhibition to be held from February 16th- 20th, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DUBAI / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / The Hakan Agro Group is excited to announce that they will be a participating exhibitor in the upcoming 25th annual Gulfood Exhibition hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16th to 20th 2020. Gulfood is the world's most notable annual food and beverage trade exhibition, with 2019 being the most popular to date with more than 100,000 visitors from 200-plus countries expected to attend.

Visitors will be seeking business opportunities and exploring the latest in food and beverage innovation. The 2020 exhibition will be focused on the theme "The World of Good. The World of Food', which is set to tackle some of the worldwide issues affecting good food. The upcoming exhibition is scheduled to have a full-booked event with more than 5,000 exhibitors and 120 country pavilions showcasing products across eight primary market sectors.

The Hakan Agro Group has secured a location in the exhibition at Hall 6, Stand B6-39. The Group will be seeking opportunities to further extend their network of suppliers and clients, to provide the highest quality commodities. They will be showcasing products such as butter, cheese, edible oils , grains, dried milk products, spices, pulses and frozen meat .

About the Hakan Agro Group: The Hakan Agro Group, headquartered in Dubai, specializes in supply chain management of agriculture and food commodities. The Hakan Agro Group has over 30 years of experience, and is amongst the top global suppliers of Oilseeds, Grains, Edible Oils, Spices, Specialty Products, Frozen Meats, and Dairy Products. The Group currently has a network of 23 overseas offices and factories that export over 55 various food products throughout the globe.

The Hakan Agro Group are industry experts and their outstanding reputation speaks for itself. They are committed to providing their customers will the best quality prices at the most affordable prices. The Group consistently adjusts their practices to adhere with the constantly changing requirements in agriculture and food logistics and have unparalleled experience in multicultural commodities. The Hakan Agro Group is renowned for their excellent service and commitment to maintaining good relations with their valued clients and vendors.

To learn more about the Hakan Agro Group please visit: http://www.hakanfoods.com/

To learn more about Gulfood 2020 please visit: https://www.gulfood.com/welcome

