Houston to serve as catalyst for Questback's continued U.S. expansion

Questback, a global technology leader in employee and customer experience management, today announced that its U.S. headquarters would be formally seated in Houston. The company has had an office in Houston since 2015 and has hundreds of employees worldwide, including a presence in New York City.

"We are very excited to formally announce Questback's U.S. headquarters in Houston," said Frank Møllerop, CEO of Questback. "With a fast-growing technology sector, in addition to well-established vertical markets, Houston is a fantastic location to continue to grow our large portfolio of U.S.-based customers and partners."

"Houston is home to forty-seven Fortune 1000 company headquarters, making it the perfect place for our continued expansion in the U.S. market," said Maurice Milton, President and General Manager of North America Sales and Field Operation at Questback. "The city's vibrant and diverse business community presents a wide range of new opportunities for Questback's experience management solutions."

Questback has already invested in local organizations, including the Greater Houston Partnership. Founded in 1840, the Partnership is a gathering place for community-minded business leaders who want to be involved in Houston's positive growth and influence its economic trajectory. Questback has also partnered with The American Society for Training and Development (ATD), which promotes all facets of workplace learning including training and development, instructional systems design, organization development, human resource management, performance improvement and consulting in diverse industries. Questback CEO Frank Møllerop will be speaking at ATD's conference on September 19 on the topic of how elevating the employee experience at a company will bolster its brand and directly grow customer loyalty and sales.

ABOUT QUESTBACK

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback's flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback's worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

