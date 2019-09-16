Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Capital 10X announces the release of an Initiation Report on the Organic Cannabis Market that features The Green Organic Dutchman among other organic cannabis producers.
Executive Summary
The global market for organic products is currently worth $160 billion and is forecast to grow to $323 billion by 2024, a 15% annual growth rate. Organic sales have been strong for decades growing at 12% a year since 2000.
In the near term, the Canadian cannabis market will be worth $5 billion and organic demand will ultimately make up 20% of the market, creating a $1 billion revenue opportunity. This would equal the medium-term demand potential of $8.5 billion for organic cannabis.
By 2020 there will only be four certified organic producers operating globally and their supply will struggle to keep up with rapidly growing demand.
We've assessed the top players, including The Green Organic Dutchman, Rubicon Organics, and 48 North to determine which stocks are best positioned to capitalize on this growing vertical.
