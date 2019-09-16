SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Drone Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005532/en/

Global Drone Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the forecasts, the drone services market is set to expect a spend growth at a CAGR of over 50%. Exponential demand for rotary-wing drone segment to support search and rescue operations is expected to be one of the prominent drivers of this double-digit spend growth in the drone services market. However, factors like the upward surging drone services price trends and the availability of solutions that have better flight endurance are compelling buyers to introduce major changes in their drone services procurement strategies. This drone services market procurement intelligence report focuses on specific procurement best practices that are attuned to the current drone services price trends. This will guide buyers to adjust and devise sustainable drone services procurement strategies.

Download the free sample of this drone services market procurement intelligence report and get insights into procurement strategies that are specific to key regional markets.

Drone Services Price Trends Overview:

Drone services procurement strategies to tackle the potential price rise

"In the drone services market, buyers are charged based on their usage of drones per hour and per acre of areas they cover," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Buyers from oil and gas and mining industries are charged the highest. To justify this spend, buyers must focus on the functionality of drones used by suppliers. Some of the objectives that the buyers must ensure are fulfilled to ascertain the seamless functioning of drones is to conduct a visual inspection of drone components, perform lab tests on electrical components, among others. These are one of the critical drone services procurement strategies to justify the spend when buyers cannot compromise on the price.

Achieving your cost-saving goals can be difficult in markets characterized by price dynamism. However, it is not impossible. Request free platform access to know how such price dynamism is affecting markets in real-time.

Drone services procurement strategies to tackle the potential price rise

There are frequent instances of mid-air operational downtime of drones. Such instances inflict severe damage to buyer's assets which are subjected to the drones. Invariably, this results in significant monetary losses for buyers. To mitigate such risks, one of the essential drone services procurement strategies is to engage with service providers with liability insurance to ensure monetary coverage for buyers.

Get more information on the drone services procurement strategies recommended by our experts that will help you optimize your spend in this market.

Read the complete article on the drone services market procurement intelligence report to know more about the best practices to procure such services from suppliers at the right price.

You may also like:

Global Equipment Finance Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Business Valuation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005532/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us