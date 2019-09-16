Vladdy's Diamonds: New York City Jewelry Shop is Bringing 3D Technology to its Customers

Vladdy's Diamonds Boutique Now Allows People to Custom Design their Jewelry Pieces Using 3D Technology

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Vladdy, a jewelry artist and owner of Vladdy's Diamonds, is pleased to announce that he is bringing the innovative power of 3D technology to his valued customers. Recently, Vladdy launched a new section on his company's website that will allow people to custom design their jewelry pieces using 3D technology.

To check out the new section of the website and learn more about this new feature, please visit https://vladdysdiamonds.com/custom-jewelry/.

As a spokesperson for Vladdy's Diamonds noted, the many satisfied customers who Vladdy has worked with over the years will not be surprised that he has launched such a clever and state-of-the-art feature on his website. As he noted, there are few people as motivational and hard working as Vladdy.

The immigrant entrepreneur is the example of what working hard towards achieving the American Dream looks like, the spokesperson noted.

The jewelry artist and owner of Vladdy's Diamonds boutique has a great deal of love and passion for jewelry, which in turn led to the creation of what is now one of New York City's most famous jewelry shops.

Vladdy believes in the craftsmanship that goes behind every piece he sells. He customs all of his jewelry, and also handpicks every local and international piece of jewelry that he offers in his boutique.

Vladdy's Diamonds boutique opened in 1998 and has focused on giving the best service possible to their loyal customers. "The business is oriented towards family values and community," Vladdy said. "I wanted the focus to be on the relationship first."

Vladdy believes that the key to having a long lasting, successful business has been his expertise and focus on customer satisfaction.

"You're becoming a part of the fabric of the relationship, and to have fun and get to meet amazing people makes it easier to fall in love with the industry," he said.

With over 105,000 followers on Instagram, and a loyal following of A-list celebrities, including Hip Hop Artists such as Jada Kiss and Dream Doll, and Baseball Player Amed Rosario, Vladdy stays busy both at his store and on social media.

As the spokesperson noted, Vladdy's Diamonds boutique has earned its place in the world of jewelry. With Vladdy's expert eye for jewelry and his amazing craftsmanship, it is no secret why he is the preferred jeweler for many people.

About Vladdy's Diamonds

Vladdy's Diamonds boutique opened in 1998 and since then has focused on giving the best service possible to their loyal customers. The New York City jewelry shop is well-known throughout the area and has a solid reputation for its commitment to its customers. For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/vladdysdiamonds/.

