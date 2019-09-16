Ethiopia has concluded the tender process for the first round of its Scaling Solar program. The winning bid is the lowest in the continent to date, according to the finance ministry.Ethiopia's Public-Private Partnerships Directorate-General (PPP-DG) has selected Saudi Arabian firm ACWA Power to build the Gad and Dicheto solar projects. Each will have a 125 MW generation capacity and the solar farms will be developed in Ethiopia's Somali and Afar regional states, respectively. The winning final price bid for the electricity generated by the projects was $0.02526/kWh, which applies to both facilities ...

