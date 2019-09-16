Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Update

TOTAL S.A.

Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable

at Shareholders' meetings July 31, 2019 2,666,919,560* 2,768,366,096**

A total number of 2,829,038,935*** voting rights are attached to these 2,666,919,560* shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

60,672,839 voting rights attached to the 60,672,839 shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225 210 of the French Commercial Code.

* Incorrect number: "2,666,917,960" in the original version.

** Incorrect number: "2,768,364,496" in the original version.

*** Incorrect number: "2,829,037,335" in the original version.

