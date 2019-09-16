Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Update
TOTAL S.A.
Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable
July 31, 2019
2,666,919,560*
2,768,366,096**
A total number of 2,829,038,935*** voting rights are attached to these 2,666,919,560* shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
60,672,839 voting rights attached to the 60,672,839 shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225 210 of the French Commercial Code.
* Incorrect number: "2,666,917,960" in the original version.
** Incorrect number: "2,768,364,496" in the original version.
*** Incorrect number: "2,829,037,335" in the original version.
