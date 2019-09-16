Series designed to help developers and integrators effectively verify RISC-V integrity: functional correctness, safety, security, and trust

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits, today announced several technical speaking public engagements focused on the verification of RISC-V processor cores. The series of presentations, workshops, and tutorials will educate developers and integrators of RISC-V processor cores on how to properly address the challenges associated with verifying these cores and meeting ISA compliance.

OneSpin will present at the following events kicking off September 16 through October 29, 2019:

RISC-V EMEA Roadshow

Tel Aviv, Israel September 16

Munich, Germany September 18

London, UK September 26

Verifying the Full Scope of RISC-V Integrity

This talk presents a verification flow covering the full scope of integrity for RISC-V cores and SoCs, spanning functional correctness, safety, security, and trust. It is essential for RISC-V core developers, engineers evaluating cores for possible use, and SoC teams integrating RISC-V cores from internal or external sources.

DVCon India

Bangalore, India September 25

Effective Verification of RISC-V Cores and SoCs

This workshop provides guidance for RISC-V core vendors who need to verify their IP, developers of cores for internal consumption, engineers evaluating cores for possible use, and SoC teams integrating RISC-V cores from internal or external sources. Topics include formal verification of the ISA, detection of Trojans and malicious logic, and detection of hardware security holes.

RISC-V Week in Paris

Paris, France October 2

Complete Formal Verification of RISC-V Cores for Trojan-Free Trusted ICs

RISC-V processor IPs are increasingly being integrated into system-on-chip designs for high-integrity, trusted applications. This presentation examines an efficient, novel, formal-based RISC-V verification methodology that detects both hardware Trojans and genuine functional errors present in the RTL code. The solution is demonstrated on an open-source RISC-V implementation using a commercially available formal tool.

DVCon Europe

Munich, Germany October 29

RISC-V Integrity: A Guide for Developers and Integrators

The tutorial covers the complete scope of RISC-V core and SoC integrity: functional correctness (compliance to the ISA), safety, security, and trust. It includes examples of actual bugs found in open-source implementations of RISC-V cores and RISC-V-based SoCs.

For more information on how OneSpin can help with RISC-V verification, download the white paper "Assuring the Integrity of RISC-V Cores and SoCs."

