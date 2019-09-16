Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 68V 
Tradegate
16.09.19
15:32 Uhr
21,100 Euro
+0,590
+2,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,095
21,175
17:29
21,090
21,180
17:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY21,100+2,88 %