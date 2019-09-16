Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party 16-Sep-2019 / 16:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party DATE: September 16, 2019 With the public disclosures dated 14.08.2015, 12.10.2015, 11.12.2015, 11.02.2016, 11.04.2016, 10.06.2016, 10.08.2016, 10.10.2016, 12.12.2016, 13.02.2017, 13.04.2017, 14.06.2017, 14.08.2017, 20.09.2017, 20.11.2017, 22.01.2018, 20.03.2018, 21.05.2018, 19.07.2018, 20.09.2018. With the public disclosure referenced above, it was announced that the Grande Tribunal of Paris responsible for financial institutions rendered its decision in a litigation matter where our Bank is listed as one of the defendants. As a result, a judicial fine together with the indemnification of public loss were imposed upon our Bank and our Bank filed an appeal against such decision. The Appeal Court approved the decision of the Grande Tribunal of Paris. The Bank disagrees with the conclusion and is planning to conduct all necessary actions to take this matter to the High Court in France. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 20252 EQS News ID: 874431 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=874431&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

