The Think Global Awards are thrilled to announce a new panel of judges for the upcoming awards program, running for its third year.
The annual awards program, taking place from September onwards, will see ten new judges this year, reviewing applications from 16 different categories.
This year's judging panel includes:
- Ulrika Fuchs, Localization Manager, Vistaprint
- Istvan Lengyel, Founder and CEO, BeLazy
- Phil Ritchie, Chief Technology Officer, Vistatec
- Doron Bodner, Labeling Manager, Biosense Webster
- Yuka Kurihara, Director of Globalization, Pitney Bowes
- Francesca Roche, Senior Localization Manager, Wayfair
- Michele Kassis Carlson, Director of Globalization, SurveyMonkey
- Guta Ribeiro, Senior International Experience Group Manager, Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Patrick Nunes, Director, Global Communications and Design, Rotary International
- Sheila Castilho, Postdoctoral Researcher, ADAPT Centre, Dublin City University
The awards categories are to be announced shortly and will this year include categories such as FinTech Award and Media Award amongst others.
About the Awards
The Think Global Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands and companies around the world. Awards events will be held in Europe and the USA to announce the winners.
Find out more about the awards www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards
