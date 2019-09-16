The Think Global Awards are thrilled to announce a new panel of judges for the upcoming awards program, running for its third year.

The annual awards program, taking place from September onwards, will see ten new judges this year, reviewing applications from 16 different categories.

This year's judging panel includes:

Ulrika Fuchs, Localization Manager, Vistaprint

Istvan Lengyel, Founder and CEO, BeLazy

Phil Ritchie, Chief Technology Officer, Vistatec

Doron Bodner, Labeling Manager, Biosense Webster

Yuka Kurihara, Director of Globalization, Pitney Bowes

Francesca Roche, Senior Localization Manager, Wayfair

Michele Kassis Carlson, Director of Globalization, SurveyMonkey

Guta Ribeiro, Senior International Experience Group Manager, Adobe Systems, Inc.

Patrick Nunes, Director, Global Communications and Design, Rotary International

Sheila Castilho, Postdoctoral Researcher, ADAPT Centre, Dublin City University

The awards categories are to be announced shortly and will this year include categories such as FinTech Award and Media Award amongst others.

About the Awards

The Think Global Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands and companies around the world. Awards events will be held in Europe and the USA to announce the winners.

Find out more about the awards www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005642/en/

Contacts:

Priscillia Charles

Communications Director, Think Global Forum

www.thinkglobalforum.org

priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org