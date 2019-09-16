Please find attached 2019 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
- Half-yearly financial report_June 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bcbe1dc3-2619-45de-ab8c-a187e18fe38d)
Please find attached 2019 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:53
|Virbac: Half-yearly financial report 2019
|Please find attached 2019 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
Half-yearly financial report_June 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download...
► Artikel lesen
|17:53
|Virbac: operating profit on the rise in the first half of 2019
|Operating profit on the rise in the first half of 2019
CONSOLIDATED DATA AS OF JUNE 30in € million 20192018% change 2019/2018 Revenue from ordinary activities463.7430.0+7.9% Evolution at...
► Artikel lesen
|06.09.
|Virbac: Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights August 2019
|06.09.
|Virbac: Declaration of the number of share and voting right July 2019
|16.07.
|Virbac: 2019 first half-year revenue grew by +6.6% at constant exchange rates
|KEY FIGURES1st half-year 2019 revenue - Provisional €463.6 mTotal growth +7.8%Growth at constant exchange rates +6.6%Growth at constant exchange rates and scope 1 +6.6%, of which companion animals...
► Artikel lesen