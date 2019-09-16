XCMG and Rio Tinto Partner on New Mining and Heavy Mobile Equipment Ecosystem

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from the world-renowned mining company Rio Tinto recently visited XCMG (SHE: 000425) headquarters in Xuzhou, China to join a workshop on building ecological supply chains for the global mining and heavy mobile equipment industry.

The Rio Tinto delegation visited XCMG's excavating machinery, mining machinery, road machinery and hydraulic parts business divisions as well as XCMG's production lines, gaining insight into the company's state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and excellent quality assurance system.

The workshop brought focus to the safety of large-scale mining equipment, supply chain management and development of the global mining equipment market.

Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG, noted that as China's top construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG had achieved substantial development in areas of product R&D, Intelligent Manufacturing (IM) and technological innovation.

"In the area of large complete sets of mining machinery, XCMG has invested strategically to improve the products, technologies, quality and market performance," he said.

Stephen Buys, Managing Director of Pilbara Mines, spoke highly of XCMG's manufacturing and R&D strength, especially in the real-time collection of equipment operation data for large-scale mining equipment, and the workshop provided an excellent opportunity for both companies to further cooperation in the future.

As one of the world's most influential mining companies, Rio Tinto holds higher standards for the mining equipment products' technology, safety, service and spare parts supply, and XCMG will make every endeavour to meet Rio Tinto and other high-end customers' requirements and further explore the high-end market globally.

Abiding by the "Advanced and Endurable" golden standard in every link of the production, XCMG's mining equipment is playing an increasingly important role in the markets of Mongolia, Russia and Australia.

XCMG has exported several orders of mining equipment to Australian customers in the past few years and established more than 30 standards and regulations in design, manufacturing and quality assurance for the Australian market, as well as 15 customized plans. XCMG also operates comprehensive aftersales service network in Australia that enabled the company to achieve greater success.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

