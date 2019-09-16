BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer



The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2019.



Over the six months to 31 August 2019, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.0% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 13 September 2019 was 1.49%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2019.



During this six month period the Company has bought back 660,000 shares. The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.



16 September 2019



