Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, is proud to present a new webinar on 'Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations' on the 25th and 26th of September,highlighting the role of advanced manufacturing analytics in transforming and streamlining key manufacturing processes. This webinar will also shed light on the challenges faced by manufacturing industry players and how analytics can help them tackle such issues.

Today data and analytics solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, big data, and business intelligence are defining a C-level agenda that forms the basis for all digital transformation initiatives of companies that operate in the manufacturing industry. While manufacturers possess huge volumes of unstructured machine data, not all possess the ability to analyze and extract insights from it.

Though the data deluge may seem like a challenge, it's crucial to note that if analyzed properly, data has the potential to become an organization's most valuable asset. Moreover, the evolution of data is poised to accelerating owing to the evolution of Industry 4.0 and the automation of manufacturing processes. Which means to gain control of this data, manufacturers must leverage new technologies and advanced manufacturing analytics solutions that turn data to insights.

Challenges Facing the Manufacturing Industry

1. Advent of New Technologies

The manufacturing industry is currently experiencing a resurrection of sorts owing to the advent of new technologies and lean manufacturing processes. New technologies that have paved their way into the manufacturing industry have helped streamline processes and make better use of data. However, it's essential to note that this has turned out to be a major pain point for manufacturers as it has not only led to a rise in operational costs but has also resulted in a shortage of skilled workforce.

2. Cyber-attacks and Data Breaches

The use of outmoded data management systems that are incapable of addressing the complexities of today's cyber threats has increased the rate of costly data breaches within the manufacturing industry. Apart from leveraging the best practices to thwart data breaches companies must also consider deploying a robust data management system with an enterprise-grade security layer that helps prevent the misuse and loss of data.

In this webinar, two of our analytics experts Sudarshan and Lalith will share their first-hand knowledge on how analytics can help businesses to improve their manufacturing processes in the following key areas:

Production schedule and capacity optimization

Packaging schedule optimization

Predictive maintenance and scheduling

Cost-to-serve optimization

Speakers' Profiles:

Sudarshan has more than 10 years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting, and technology. He has implemented marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across industries such as banking and financial services, technology, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in conceptualizing and building advanced marketing ROI models, digital marketing analytics roadmaps, and pricing analytics models have helped several companies to improve their bottom-line.

Lalith is a lead data scientist at Quantzig with over 4 years of experience in developing high impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in manufacturing, marketing, trade spend optimization and revenue management. He has implemented cutting-edge advanced analytics concepts and developed statistical algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges faced by players across industries.

For North American Audience

Registration link: http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

Date and Time: Thu, Sep 26, 2019 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CDT

Duration: 45 mins

For EMEA Audience

Registration link: http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

Date and Time: Wed, Sep 25, 2019 10:00 AM 10:45 AM GMT

Duration: 45 mins

