WAVESTONE: Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the September 16, 2019 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on September 16, 2019, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Management Board decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.225-209 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF" - French stock market regulator), and of Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the European Commission dated December 22, 2003.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2018/19 registration document, published on

July 12, 2019 on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the "Investors" section.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

