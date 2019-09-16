WAVESTONE: September 16, 2019 Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: Approval of resolutions, Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Monday September 16, 2019 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.23 per share dividend to be distributed on September 23, 2019

Wavestone shareholders adopted the thirty-one resolutions submitted for their approval, notably concerning the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.23 per share for the 2018/19 fiscal year. This implies a 14% increase compared to 2017/18 and represents a payout rate of 15% of Group share of net income in line with previous years.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on September 23, 2019.

Appointment of Christophe Aulnette as a new member of the Supervisory Board

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment of Christophe Aulnette as an independent member of Wavestone's Supervisory Board.

Christophe Aulnette brings his experience in company transformation in a globalized environment as well as a strong track record in the development of international technology companies.

Next publication: November 5, 2019 (after market close), publication of 2019/20 H1 revenue.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

