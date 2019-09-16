Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest declares dividends 16-Sep-2019 / 18:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 16 September 2019 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends. Based on 6 months of 2019 results and Net Debt/EBITDA LTM ratio of 1.25x as of 30 June 2019, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of 10.5 billion roubles. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. The main beneficiaries of USM Holdings are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 20254 EQS News ID: 874365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

