The German hot melt specialist BÜHNEN has strengthened its US business with a new distribution partner, GLS Products LLC, based in Charlotte, NC. BÜHNEN further continues its expansion as a leading problem solver for applications with hot melt adhesives in North America and is excited by the potential of this new partnership. For the past 16 years GLS Products has been the US distribution partner for the British adhesive manufacturer Power Adhesives Ltd. and now extends its range with complementary products from BÜHNEN.

Lee Stegall founder and owner of GLS Products is acknowledged as an expert in the field of challenging hot melt adhesive bonding applications. "We are excited about our new partnership with the BÜHNEN products from Germany, we will expand our offering to our customers of specialized equipment and adhesives."

The BÜHNEN range includes more than 500 hot melt adhesives, covering almost every application. In addition, hot melt glue guns for spray and bead application, tank systems of various sizes, drum smelters, as well as compatible spare parts for adhesive tank systems of other manufacturers. BÜHNEN adhesive systems are used across several industries like paper, packaging, automotive, specialized engineering and furniture.

"We look forward in working together with GLS Products and bringing innovative adhesives solutions to the US Market," says Dr. Valentino Di Candido, Head of International Distribution.

About BÜHNEN

BÜHNEN is one of the leading enterprises for hot melt systems in Europe. As a family owned company based in Bremen (Germany) we offer a wide range ofhot melt adhesives including the adequate applicator tools and accessories this is aunique combination in Europe. We stand for quality, reliability and innovation.

About GLS Products, LLC

GLS Products is a US base small business company, specialized in the commercialization and distribution of hotmelt adhesives and applicators from European Companies.

