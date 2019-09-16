Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 9th, 2019 to September 13th, 2019 included:
Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy)
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
09/09/2019
FR0011950732
58 926
12,0181
XPAR
09/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
09/09/2019
FR0011950732
1 074
12,0000
CHIX
09/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
10/09/2019
FR0011950732
54442
11,9299
XPAR
10/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
10/09/2019
FR0011950732
2918
11,9143
CHIX
10/09/2019
FR0011950732
276
11,8900
TRQX
11/09/2019
FR0011950732
XPAR
11/09/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
12,0680
BATE
11/09/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
11/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
12/09/2019
FR0011950732
XPAR
12/09/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
12,0590
BATE
12/09/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
12/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
13/09/2019
FR0011950732
XPAR
13/09/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
12,3177
BATE
13/09/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
13/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
TOTAL
297 636
12,0795
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website: https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
