The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference

A new comprehensive and practical two-day seminar covering topics such as Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping; Choosing a data collection: Understanding the background to a search; Fundamentals of search scope; Tools and methods for searching and analysis; Communication aspects.

Topics to be covered include:

Background and motivations to patentability searching

Differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping

Choosing a data collection

Understanding the background to a search

Fundamentals of search scope

Tools and methods for searching and analysis

Evaluating search results

Who Should Attend:

All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

All those with some limited experience or self-taught in patent searching wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Introduction to searching in the patent literature

How patents differ from other technical documents

Choosing a data collection; understanding the range of databases available

The impact of a search engine or vendor choice

The human factor; understanding the role of the searcher

Pre-search briefing and post-search reporting; communication aspects

Background and motivations to patentability searching; extent, timing, caveats

Understanding the background to a search

Using secondary and tertiary literature sources

Fundamentals of the search scope

Defining a search for universal novelty

Searching for (lack of) inventive step

Some differences in US practice

Overall search protocols; narrowing or widening the scope

Methods for searching by subject; text, classifications, citations, text-mining

Approaches to multi-lingual sources; document translation, query translation, abstraction

Programme Day Two

Background and definition of state-of-the-art searching

The differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping

Scoping the request for technology or state-of-the-art analysis

Search considerations

Reviewing, iterating, relevancy and categorisation

Practical workshop

Analysing and reporting your results

Keep up to date with state of the art, monitoring new technologies, monitoring patent families

Communication aspects

Evaluating search results against the search definition; iterations of search

Indirect methods for identifying additional prior art: inventor/assignee, technical equivalents

Special aspects of searches in different technical fields; chemical, electrical, mechanical

Specialist tools in chemistry and life sciences

Brief overview of distinctions between patentability and validity searching

