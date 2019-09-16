Mint Financial Group Doubles Staff To Accommodate Business Growth In Q2 2019

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / With fast decisions, hassle free online form filling, and no hidden surprise fees, Mint Financial Group has taken over new frontiers in Q2, 2019 spanning from April to June, resulting in doubling their staff numbers to strengthen the growing business and the company's motto to help more business owners.

Mint Financial Group, the Florida based financial services company has doubled their staff in an effort to focus on the growing problem in America with business owners being forced to take Merchant Cash Advances at very high interest as banks aren't being supportive enough, which eventually leads them to bankruptcy. To help such businesses grow, the company provides financial support of various forms like unsecured term loans, SBA options, asset-based leading, and equipment leasing. The company brings fair and square solutions to businesses helping them fix the unhealthy financial situations they are in and to support them to expand.

Funding has always been one of the biggest issues in any business. In most cases, financial issues will keep businesses from their growth and in some cases it could even hurt productivity. Doubling their staff seems like a promising step that will aid business owners in troubling situations with high interest debt in place. Flexibility and convenience of the firm is the most important thing to consider while in troubled financial times and at Mint Financial Group these are dealt, with great ease.

About Mint Financial Group

Mint Financial Group, founded in 2010, aims to provide small and mid-size business owners with unique, custom financial and alternative financing solutions.

The firm upholds principles of integrity, honesty, and compassion. With 25 years of experience in the business they have owned and operated businesses themselves. Mint Financial Group themselves states that," We believe that a client is much more than a credit score. They are the engine which fuels this country & makes it what it is today." We take into account each business owner's specific financing needs to analyze their current situation. This customized approach allows us to find solutions collectively, and together, focus on selecting the absolute best funding options."

Interestingly, free from automated intervention, they provide a live financial adviser with whom a business can build not only a positive and trustworthy rapport but also one that has their best interest in mind. More details about the group can be found at: https://www.mintfinancialgroup.com.



