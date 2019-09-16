Web Presence: DG Contracting, LLC Reveals Benefits of Timberline Roofing Shingles

Trusted home improvement and roofing company DG Contracting, LLC offers a closer look at the benefits of employing Timberline shingles from GAF.

MEAD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / With more homes in the United States protected by a GAF roof than by any other product, the firm's roofing shingles are the solution of choice for DG Contracting, LLC, a trusted home improvement and roofing company based in Spokane Country, Washington. Servicing Spokane and surrounding areas, the business provides a closer look at GAF's growing range of roofing products, focusing, in particular, on the brand's award-winning Timberline HD shingle solution.

GAF is today marketed as the leading roofing manufacturer in North America, according to DG Contracting, LLC. Responsible for developing and supplying products such as Timberline HD, a high definition single with a limited lifetime guarantee, GAF's abundance of roofing solutions are praised by DG Contracting, LLC and the company's clients alike.

Favored by DG Contracting, LLC, Timberline HD from GAF is currently North America's best selling shingle, offering both value and performance in an authentic wood-shake look.

Touted to improve any home's resale value, Timberline HD promises rugged, dependable performance, according to DG Contracting, LLC. What's more, they say, by employing a GAF product, such as Timberline HD, homeowners are not only protecting their most valuable asset, they're also beautifying their home for many years to come.

Architecturally stylish but practically priced, Timberline HD is supplied with a limited lifetime warranty, according to GAF. The product, they say, also boasts the highest roofing fire protection rating available: UL Class A, Listed to ANSI/UL 790.

Offering high performance, peace of mind, and delivering the perfect finishing touch to any roofing project, it's for these reasons, and many more besides, that DG Contracting, LLC continues to favor GAF's products.

Feedback for Timberline HD is overwhelmingly positive, both from contractors, such as DG Contracting, LLC, and customers across the board. "Timberline HD shingles are a great improvement to my home and should hopefully outlast me," suggests a recent review for Timberline HD left by a GAF customer in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County, New Jersey.

Timberline HD presently enjoys an average customer product rating of 4.74/5 stars based on almost 75,000 homeowner reviews, according to GAF.

Furthermore, DG Contracting, LLC points out, wrapping up, Timberline HD roofing shingles have also earned a much-coveted Good Housekeeping Seal, first introduced in 1909 and now having helped consumers to make smarter purchases for more than 100 years.

To find out more about GAF, head to https://www.gaf.com. To learn more about DG Contracting, LLC, meanwhile, call 509-209-1894 or visit http://dgcontractingspokane.com/.

DG Contracting, LLC

815 South McKinzie

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

509-209-1894

DGcontractingspokane.com

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559829/DG-Contracting-LLC-Reveals-Benefits-of-Timberline-Roofing-Shingles