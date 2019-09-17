Paringa Resources Limited: Experienced Operations Executive Appointed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Paringa Resources Limited ("Paringa" or "Company") (NASDAQ:PNRL)(ASX:PNL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jim Middleton as Executive Advisor to Paringa Resources Board, with specific responsibility to provide guidance to the Company's Poplar Grove coal mine in the United States, to assist in further developing safe, efficient, reliable and cost effective mine operations.

Mr. Middleton is an experienced underground mining executive with a long and successful history of running coal mining operations for major natural resource companies, including Glencore, BHP, Xstrata, Exxon Coal and Coal & Allied. Mr. Middleton has an extensive track record of developing, transforming and managing low cost, high productivity underground coal mines.

Mr. Middleton is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years coal mining experience, including qualifications in mine safety and management. Since 1981, Mr. Middleton has held various technical, operational, and corporate positions in the coal industry. He was most recently Director of Glencore's underground coal mining operations, and was Head of Operations for BHP's Illawarra deep underground coal complex, comprising multiple underground coal mines.

Over his career Mr. Middleton has successfully led the strategy, exploration, project delivery and efficient operations of numerous coal mines.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited operates the low cost, high quality Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. The Buck Creek Complex includes two thermal coal mines: (1) the operating Poplar Grove Mine with production capacity ramping up to 2.8 Mtpa; and (2) the permitted Cypress Mine with planned production capacity of 3.8 Mtpa. Construction of the Poplar Grove Mine has been completed and production ramp-up is underway. The Company also has plans to develop the Cypress Mine. Western Kentucky is one of the world's best mining jurisdictions due to its access to low cost power, utilities, transportation and a non-union labour pool. Mining conditions at Poplar Grove are similar to those in neighbouring mines, which rank as some of the world's most productive room-and-pillar operations.

