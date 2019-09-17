KIDOZ Inc.: Apple Updates App Store Rules for Children's Apps Validating the Kidoz Advertising Methodology

Based on the updated policy, only Ad Networks that use Contextual Targeting and Human Review of Ad Creatives (like KIDOZ) will be allowed to serve ads in kid focused apps

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that Apple has updated the rules that developers of children's apps must follow when submitting to the App Store. The updated rules allow advertisements in children's apps to be present as long as the developers only use ad networks that adhere to strict guidelines that ensure children's safety, privacy, and security. The KIDOZ Ad Network is one of the few networks globally that complies with these new rules.

The KIDOZ Safe Ad Network SDK is currently installed in more than 3,000 different apps engaging over 100 million kids a month, making it the most popular children focused in-app solution in the market. KIDOZ employs only contextual targeting and is not using any personal identifiers to target users, unlike most networks in today's sophisticated AdTech market that relies on personal identifiers to optimize campaign targeting.

KIDOZ also ensures the safety and relevance of every advertisement by checking every campaign and creative by hand with human curation. As almost all ad networks today employ advanced data and programmatic targeting, KIDOZ offers children's app developers a safe and compliant solution for monetization fully compatible with Apple's newest policy.

In June 2019, Apple announced that no third-party ads or analytics would be allowed in children's apps. This new rule was of great concern to many children's developers as ad monetization is one of the most popular strategies for developers to generate the revenue required to sustain their businesses. At that time, the Apple announcement was released closely to a similar announcement by Google Play that nominated the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network as one of the few certified networks which can be safely used by apps in Google's family section.

In September 2019, after consulting with developers, analytics, and advertising companies, Apple has clarified the rules which will now allow advertisements under specific circumstances. Developers are allowed to place contextual advertisements (targeted ads based on the content type rather than user data) in their apps so long as the Ad Network has publicly documented practices and policies and also offers human review of ad creatives. KIDOZ offers children's app developers a safe and compliant solution for monetization that is fully compatible with Apple's updated policy.

"Our vision at KIDOZ is to create a free and safe Internet for children by enabling content producers to monetize their apps and videos with safe, relevant, and fun advertising," said Eldad Ben Tora, KIDOZ Co-CEO. "We connect the brands that kids love with the hundreds of millions of kids and families all over the world that enjoy free games inside the Apple App Store. Without a safe advertising eco-system, this content cannot be free. We commend Apple and their commitment to keeping the App Store safe for kids and welcome the new publishers that will adopt safer practices for in-app advertising as a result of the new regulations."

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) is the Internet of Kids (IoK). Engaging more than 100 million kids a month across the leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Nintendo, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

For more information contact:

