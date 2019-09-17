

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)



Alder is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic antibodies for migraine treatment.



Gained 83.90% to close Monday's (Sep.16) trading at $18.50.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S for a total potential consideration of $20.00 per share, which is equivalent to up to $1.95 billion net of cash, on a fully diluted basis.



Alder's Eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody for migraine prevention, is under FDA review, with a decision expected by February 21, 2020. Lundbeck expects to submit Eptinezumab for approval to regulatory authorities in the European Union during 2020, followed by submissions for approval in other regions around the world including China and Japan.



2. Ideaya Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)



IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company developing targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.



Gained 25.67% to close Monday's trading at $9.79.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 23, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $10 each.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase I/II basket trial with IDE196 in patients with solid tumors harboring GNAQ/11 mutations or PRKC fusions is underway, with the release of interim data expected in Q2/Q3 2020. -- A phase I study of LXS196, an oral protein kinase C inhibitor, in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, being conducted by Novartis, is ongoing.



3. Novavax Inc. (NVAX)



Novavax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.



Gained 19.78% to close Monday's trading at $7.57.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company has two late-stage product candidates NanoFlu, a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine, and ResVax, an aluminum adjuvanted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine.



The NanoFlu pivotal phase III data is expected in the first quarter of 2020.



4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)



Kodiak Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics-based medicines to treat retinal diseases.



Gained 17.21% to close Monday's trading at $17.57.



News: The Company announced promising emerging durability data in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration treated in its Phase 1b clinical study of its investigational therapy KSI-301.



KSI-301 is an anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) antibody biopolymer conjugate, which is under a phase Ib open-label multiple-dose study in patients with anti-VEGF treatment naïve neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).



The emerging durability data were from the cohort of treatment-naïve wet AMD patients, and all the patients achieved a treatment-free interval of three months or longer, with the majority reaching a four- or five-month interval and continuing to be followed without retreatment to date, according to Kodiak.



Near-term Catalysts:



Additional details of the Phase 1b study results including durability of KSI-301 in Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema are expected to be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Retina Subspecialty Day on October 11, 2019.



5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)



Lexicon Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing precise medicines for people with serious, chronic conditions.



The Company has two approved drugs Xermelo, indicated for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea, approved in the U.S. and Europe in 2017, and diabetes medicine Zynquista, approved in Europe in April of 2019. The drug was rejected by the FDA in March of this year.



News: No news



Recent event:



On September 10, 2019, Lexicon announced the termination of its alliance with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of Zynquista and the settlement of its related disputes with Sanofi.



Near-term Catalyst:



New analyses from pivotal studies of Zynquista in type 1 diabetes will be presented on September 17, 2019, at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).



6. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS)



Stereotaxis operates in the field of innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.



Gained 16.44% to close Monday's trading at $4.25.



News: The Company announced that Kimberly Peery will take over as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2019.



Martin Stammer, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2013, will resign from the Company, effective September 30, 2019.



Recent event:



On September 6, 2019, the Company's common stock was uplisted to the NYSE American exchange from the OTCQX.



7. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)



Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company.



Gained 14.45% to close Monday's trading at $27.40.



News: The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Suvodirsen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients amenable to exon 51 skipping.



An open-label extension study of Suvodirsen for DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping is ongoing, with interim analysis of dystrophin expression from muscle biopsies in boys receiving Suvodirsen in the OLE study expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.



A global Phase 2/3 trial of Suvodirsen in DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping, dubbed DYSTANCE 51, is also underway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX