Toyota City, Japan, Sept 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces the launch of its completely redesigned Corolla (Sedan) and Corolla Touring (Wagon) in Japan (previously "Corolla Axio" and "Corolla Fielder" respectively, in Japan), and the improved Corolla Sport (Hatchback), and the start of sales at Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc., Netz Toyota Toto Co., Ltd, Netz Toyota Tama Co., Ltd., and Toyota dealers across Japan.Since its debut in 1966, Corolla has become a car loved by customers all over the world, and has been cultivated as a long-term strong seller, with a track record of over 47.5 million vehicle sales(2) in more than 150 countries and regions.The introduction of the Corolla Sport as a new model in the Corolla series in June last year, and the adoption of the TNGA platform, has greatly revitalized the design and driving. The Corolla Sedan version and Corolla Touring Wagon version are new introductions to the Corolla series, allowing a varied choice of vehicles to suit customers' lifestyles.Utilizing the TNGA platform and design with Japan roads in mind results in sporty styling with a low center of gravity, enjoyable driving, and responsive handling. The new models are equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense, delivering enhanced safety performance. On-board connected services have also been upgraded to include Toyota's first Display Audio as standard, installed in conjunction with smartphones."The Corolla is a car that is always ready to evolve to meet customers' current needs," says Yasushi Ueda, chief engineer in charge of development. "For this reason, it has been a long-term favorite of customers in Japan and all over the world. The new Corolla exceeds customer expectations by 'adopting the TNGA platform, sporty design, and pleasurable driving.' With the advanced safety equipment and connected functions, the safe and secure everyday driving of our customers is supported. I would like you to experience riding in or driving the Corolla series just to understand the sheer fun of driving this car."In reassessing the grades and some equipment of the conventional Corolla Axio and Corolla Fielder,(3) while continuing to sell them, has meant a wide range of customer needs, including those of corporate customers, can be met.(1) Toyota New Global Architecture. Toyota's company-wide global program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by redeveloping powertrain units and vehicle platforms and reconceiving overall vehicle optimization(2) As of the end of July 2019 according to Toyota Motor Corporation.(3) The Corolla Axio and Corolla Fielder grades are EX and Hybrid EX respectively.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.